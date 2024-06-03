Search

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan sets internet on fire in pink saree

Web Desk
11:56 AM | 3 Jun, 2024
Mahira Khan sets internet on fire in pink saree

Pakistani actress and model Mahira Khan has been winning hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and outstanding acting skills.

The “Raees” star continues to delight fans with striking pictures from her fashion shoots and she looks adorable beautiful in the black outfit.

This time again, Mahira Khan has set the internet on fire through latest pictures of herself in saree.

The diva looks charming as she can be spotted wearing a pink saree, light make up and traditional earrings, and the pictures were no less than a delight for internet users.

Mahira Khan hit by object thrown by fan at Pakistan Literature Festival (VIDEO)

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

11:56 AM | 3 Jun, 2024

Mahira Khan sets internet on fire in pink saree

04:31 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Alizay Sultan Khan reacts to Feroze Khan’s second marriage ...

04:20 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon attacked by mob in Mumbai

02:42 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Rakul Preet wows internet with dance on Pakistani Viral song 'Sadqay'

10:50 AM | 2 Jun, 2024

Dr Affan Qaiser apologises to Maria B over LGBTQ remarks

10:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Amna Ilyas is all praise for her 'absolute favorite designer'

Lifestyle

09:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Ridhima Pandit responds to reports of marriage to Shubman Gill

09:11 AM | 1 Jun, 2024

Feroze Khan getting married again after divorce with Aliza Sultan?

08:08 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Feroze Khan welcomes his gorgeous bride to his life

Advertisement

Latest

01:40 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Honda CG 125 latest 0% installment plan with Bank Alfalah [June 2024]

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: