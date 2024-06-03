Mahira Khan sets internet on fire in pink saree

Pakistani actress and model Mahira Khan has been winning hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and outstanding acting skills.

The “Raees” star continues to delight fans with striking pictures from her fashion shoots and she looks adorable beautiful in the black outfit.

This time again, Mahira Khan has set the internet on fire through latest pictures of herself in saree.

The diva looks charming as she can be spotted wearing a pink saree, light make up and traditional earrings, and the pictures were no less than a delight for internet users.