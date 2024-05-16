Mahira Khan hit by object thrown by fan at Pakistan Literature Festival (VIDEO)

Mahira Khan fans need to learn to treat performers with respect as Pakistan's superstar was hit by an unknown object during the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta.

The Raees star was hit by an object while speaking at the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta, causing shock among his fans and attendee.

Despite being hit an object, Mahira holds his composure and continued to speak, even expressing support for a film showcasing Balochistan's culture.

The incident has sparked discussions online about respect for dialogue and safety at public events.









