Mahira Khan sets pulse racing with new photoshoot in black outfit

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Mahira Khan has been winning hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and outstanding acting skills.

The “Raees” star continues to delight fans with striking pictures from her fashion shoots and she looks adorable beautiful in the black outfit.

This time again, Mahiran Khan has set the internet on fire through latest pictures of herself as she aced facial expressions.

The diva looks charming as she can be spotted wearing a black dress, light make up and traditional earrings, and the pictures were no less than a delight for internet users.

Last month, Khan, and Salim Karim tied the knot in a destination wedding ceremony, which was held in the resort town of Bhurban.