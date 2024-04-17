Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Mahira Khan sets pulse racing with new photoshoot in black outfit

05:29 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Mahira Khan sets pulse racing with new photoshoot in black outfit

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Mahira Khan has been winning hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and outstanding acting skills.

The “Raees” star continues to delight fans with striking pictures from her fashion shoots and she looks adorable beautiful in the black outfit. 

This time again, Mahiran Khan has set the internet on fire through latest pictures of herself as she aced facial expressions.

The diva looks charming as she can be spotted wearing a black dress, light make up and traditional earrings, and the pictures were no less than a delight for internet users.

Last month, Khan, and Salim Karim tied the knot in a destination wedding ceremony, which was held in the resort town of Bhurban.

Mahira Khan sets internet on fire with new fashion video 

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:29 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Mahira Khan sets pulse racing with new photoshoot in black outfit

03:02 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Fiza Ali criticizes Adnan Siddiqui's "Fly" remark; Khalilur Rehman ...

02:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Must Read: Sania Mirza's heartfelt revelation

01:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Is Iqra Aziz pregnant again? Yasir Hussain opens up about second child

12:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal ...

02:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Ambani’s pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor drops photos from Radihka ...

05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

08:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Inside actress Hina Rizvi's festive Mayun ceremony

07:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat spills beans on her ideal husband: Is she too demanding?

Advertisement

Latest

05:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

X banned as company fails to address Pakistan’s concerns, IHC told 

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: