The shocking reason behind Ayesha Omar's fitness
Celebrities are juggling busy work schedules 24/7, but they’re always thinking about staying fit and in shape for every event they attend. They’re conscious about eating healthy and maintaining an active lifestyle to remain red-carpet ready. Even when on vacation, these stars manage to stay svelte.
When you see photos of actor Ayesha Omar's slim silhouette or how she carries each and every outfit effortlessly, you probably wonder just how the star stays so lean or snap back into shape so quickly. Well here's the secret to Omar's fitness.
View this post on Instagram
Advice from an Ocean: . Come out of your shell. . Avoid pier pressure. . Take time to coast and be lazy. . Be shore of yourself. . Don’t get tide down. . Seas opportunities. . Sea life’s beauty. . Visit the beach often. . Drown out outside noise. . Make waves. . 🌊🤍 . . P.s. the Arabian Sea is the northern part of the Indian Ocean. . . #ayeshaomar #july2020 #summer2020 #waterbaby #carpediem #monsoon #oceanlife #indianocean #karachi #frenchbeach #lifequotes #quarantinelife #isolation
During an appearance at Nida Yasir's morning show, Ayesha revealed that she strictly follows a gluten-free diet. It's more of her lifestyle as non-dairy, non-sugary foods are the only things that are a part of her daily routine.
"I have green, leafy juices and I only drink black coffee," said the Lahore Se Karachi actress. Expressing her love for gluten-free goodies, she further added that she doesn't eat a lot of deserts and if she does then they have to be sugar free.
View this post on Instagram
#ApnaRangJamao - Pastel hues, floral dreams and intricate embroideries.... pretty much sums up my mood this summer. 🌸🐚💕🤍 . Loving my @rangrasiya.official outfit. The collection launches on 6th July, so stay tuned 🙌🏼 . . #Rangrasiya #Carnation #FestiveCollection #ayeshaomar #summer2020 #theayeshaomarway
The Bulbulay actress credits her glowing, youthful skin to a strict "gluten free, dairy free diet." She feels that in order to stay fit and healthy, it’s totally necessary to cut wheat products entirely out of their diets.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
