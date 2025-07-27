Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 27 July 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Jul 27, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs3700 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed bumpy ride this week and prices moved down lately after touching all time high.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold per tola moving down by Rs. 300 to Rs356,400 while rate for 10 grams plunged by Rs257 to Rs305,555.

Gold Price Today

City 24K per Tola 10 Grams
Karachi Rs356,400 Rs305,555
Islamabad Rs356,400 Rs305,555
Lahore Rs356,400 Rs305,555
Multan Rs356,400 Rs305,555
Peshawar Rs356,400 Rs305,555

Gold Price 22K

Gold Rate 22K Gold
Per Tola Gold 330,733
Per 10 Gram Gold 283,552
Per 1 Gram Gold 28,355
Per Ounce 803,682

Weekly Gold Prices Overview

Date Price (24K per tola)
July 23 Rs. 364,900
July 22 Rs. 361,200
July 21 Rs. 361,200
July 18 Rs. 357,600
July 17 Rs. 355,100
July 16 Rs. 356,000
July 15 Rs. 359,000

With ongoing economic uncertainties and fluctuating currency values, gold remains a preferred safe-haven asset among Pakistani investors.

