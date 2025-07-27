Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 27 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed bumpy ride this week and prices moved down lately after touching all time high.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold per tola moving down by Rs. 300 to Rs356,400 while rate for 10 grams plunged by Rs257 to Rs305,555.
Gold Price Today
|City
|24K per Tola
|10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
|Islamabad
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
|Lahore
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
|Multan
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
|Peshawar
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
Gold Price 22K
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|330,733
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|283,552
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|28,355
|Per Ounce
|803,682
Weekly Gold Prices Overview
|Date
|Price (24K per tola)
|July 23
|Rs. 364,900
|July 22
|Rs. 361,200
|July 21
|Rs. 361,200
|July 18
|Rs. 357,600
|July 17
|Rs. 355,100
|July 16
|Rs. 356,000
|July 15
|Rs. 359,000
With ongoing economic uncertainties and fluctuating currency values, gold remains a preferred safe-haven asset among Pakistani investors.