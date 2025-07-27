Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 27 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed bumpy ride this week and prices moved down lately after touching all time high.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold per tola moving down by Rs. 300 to Rs356,400 while rate for 10 grams plunged by Rs257 to Rs305,555.

Gold Price Today

City 24K per Tola 10 Grams Karachi Rs356,400 Rs305,555 Islamabad Rs356,400 Rs305,555 Lahore Rs356,400 Rs305,555 Multan Rs356,400 Rs305,555 Peshawar Rs356,400 Rs305,555

Gold Price 22K

Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 330,733 Per 10 Gram Gold 283,552 Per 1 Gram Gold 28,355 Per Ounce 803,682

Weekly Gold Prices Overview

Date Price (24K per tola) July 23 Rs. 364,900 July 22 Rs. 361,200 July 21 Rs. 361,200 July 18 Rs. 357,600 July 17 Rs. 355,100 July 16 Rs. 356,000 July 15 Rs. 359,000

With ongoing economic uncertainties and fluctuating currency values, gold remains a preferred safe-haven asset among Pakistani investors.