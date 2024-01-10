Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 10 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

