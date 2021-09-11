Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 September 2021
08:43 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,900 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,735 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,490.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Karachi
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Quetta
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Attock
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Multan
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,505
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:32 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan records 3,480 new Covid cases, tally crosses 1.2 million09:10 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 September 202108:43 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Beaconhouse International College partners with prestigious UK ...11:47 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ...11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ceremony
11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Madhuri, Jacqueline, Yami set ‘Dance Deewane 3’ set on fire10:03 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Zoraiz Malik's mother confirms he has divorced Alyzeh Gabol05:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend to tie the knot soon04:20 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021