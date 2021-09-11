Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 September 2021
08:43 AM | 11 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,735 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,490.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Karachi PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Islamabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Peshawar PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Quetta PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Sialkot PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Attock PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Gujranwala PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Jehlum PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Multan PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Bahawalpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Gujrat PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Nawabshah PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Chakwal PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Hyderabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Nowshehra PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Sargodha PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Faisalabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505
Mirpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,505

