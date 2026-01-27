Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold, Silver Price – January 27, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at all time high at Rs532,062 after single day gain of over Rs10,000. The 10 grams of gold also jumped by Rs9,345 to settle at Rs456,157.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Gold Per Tola 532,062 Gold 10 Grams 456,157

Gold Price This Week

Dates 24K Gold 24-Jan-26 Rs521,162 23-Jan-26 Rs514,662 22-Jan-26 Rs505,562 21-Jan-26 Rs506,362 20-Jan-26 Rs493,662 19-Jan-26 Rs489,362 18-Jan-26 Rs489,362

21 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 482,166. 460,250 394,500 Per 1 Gram 41,338 39,459 33,822 Per 10 Gram 413,389 394,598 338,227 Per Ounce 1,171,665 1,118,407 958,635

This explosive rise comes on the heels of Saturday’s surge, when gold per tola had already climbed Rs6,500 to reach Rs521,162, highlighting the relentless upward momentum in prices.

On the global stage, gold prices skyrocketed by $109 to reach $5,097 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as the precious metal blasted past the $5,000 mark for the first time. Investors rushed toward gold as a safe-haven asset amid a weakening US dollar and escalating market uncertainty.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also followed the upward trend, rising by Rs627 to reach Rs11,428 per tola, adding to the broader surge across precious metals.