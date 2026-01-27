Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold, Silver Price – January 27, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at all time high at Rs532,062 after single day gain of over Rs10,000. The 10 grams of gold also jumped by Rs9,345 to settle at Rs456,157.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|532,062
|Gold
|10 Grams
|456,157
Gold Price This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|24-Jan-26
|Rs521,162
|23-Jan-26
|Rs514,662
|22-Jan-26
|Rs505,562
|21-Jan-26
|Rs506,362
|20-Jan-26
|Rs493,662
|19-Jan-26
|Rs489,362
|18-Jan-26
|Rs489,362
21 Karat Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|482,166.
|460,250
|394,500
|Per 1 Gram
|41,338
|39,459
|33,822
|Per 10 Gram
|413,389
|394,598
|338,227
|Per Ounce
|1,171,665
|1,118,407
|958,635
This explosive rise comes on the heels of Saturday’s surge, when gold per tola had already climbed Rs6,500 to reach Rs521,162, highlighting the relentless upward momentum in prices.
On the global stage, gold prices skyrocketed by $109 to reach $5,097 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as the precious metal blasted past the $5,000 mark for the first time. Investors rushed toward gold as a safe-haven asset amid a weakening US dollar and escalating market uncertainty.
Silver Price in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also followed the upward trend, rising by Rs627 to reach Rs11,428 per tola, adding to the broader surge across precious metals.