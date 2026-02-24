Two policemen martyred in suicide attack at checkpost in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR – At least two police personnel were martyred and another injured in a suicide attack at the Dajal checkpost in Punjab’s Bhakkar district on Tuesday, according to police officials.

District Police Officer Shehzad Rafiq Awan said the blast took place near a bridge linking Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the time of Iftar.

The martyred officers were identified as Constables Faheem and Shehbaz. The injured policeman, Arshad, was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition under close observation.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Abdul Kareem paid tribute to the fallen officers, calling their sacrifice eternal, and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured official. He said the constables laid down their lives in defence of the country and vowed continued support for the families of martyrs.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also paid tribute to the slain policemen and prayed for the injured officer’s swift recovery.

The incident came on the same day as another terrorist attack in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where at least seven people, including six police personnel, were martyred when militants opened fire on a police van on Shakardara Road. Among those killed was Deputy Superintendent of Police Asad Mehmood, who died on the spot.