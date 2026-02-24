Pakistan, Qatar vow to enhance bilateral ties

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, to discuss bilateral relations and global developments.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi were also present at the meeting.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international developments. They reaffirmed the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in political, economic, and institutional cooperation.

They also discussed enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, energy, defence, manpower and labour, and cultural sectors. Both sides termed the joint task force between the two countries essential for accelerating cooperation in these areas.

The two sides emphasized the importance of implementing decisions taken during recent high-level engagements and institutional mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission and bilateral political consultations.

According to the statement, regional issues, including developments in Gaza and broader Gulf security matters, were also discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s constructive diplomatic efforts in promoting dialogue and reducing tensions in the region. Both leaders underscored the importance of peaceful resolution of conflicts and adherence to international law, including the United Nations Charter.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Qatar and to maintaining close coordination on bilateral, regional, and international issues.