Italy to grant 10,500 work visas to Pakistani citizens as bilateral ties expand

ROME – Italy will issue 10,500 visas to skilled Pakistani workers under legal migration channels, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi announced following a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Rome.

The two ministers met to review bilateral cooperation on internal security and measures to curb illegal immigration.

During the talks, the Italian side confirmed that skilled Pakistani labor would be facilitated through the allocation of 10,500 work visas as part of efforts to promote lawful migration.

Matteo Piantedosi also expressed readiness to grant visa exemption to holders of Pakistani diplomatic passports, noting that Mohsin Naqvi had raised the issue in an earlier discussion.

The meeting included detailed exchanges on cooperation against drug trafficking, human smuggling, and terrorism. Both sides appreciated ongoing efforts to prevent illegal immigration and combat human trafficking networks.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that stricter monitoring at airports and maritime borders in Pakistan has led to a reduction in irregular migration.

The Italian interior minister praised Pakistan’s policies to address illegal immigration, saying the country’s efforts against human smuggling and narcotics trafficking were commendable.

He further emphasized that Italy is prepared to expand cooperation with Pakistan in areas of shared interest and to strengthen collaboration aimed at promoting safe and legal migration pathways.