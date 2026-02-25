Pakistan unveils QR-powered National ID, POC cards

ISLAMABAD – In a significant move aimed at creating a more secure and integrated national identity structure, the federal government has approved sweeping reforms to the National Identity Card and Pakistan Origin Card systems under its “One Nation – One Identity” initiative.

The updated framework is designed to strengthen digital security, streamline identity verification, and improve public access to services. Officials say the changes introduce modern verification tools, upgraded biometric safeguards, and stricter measures to prevent identity misuse.

One of the central features of the reform is the formal adoption of Quick Response (QR) codes on identity documents.

The QR-based system will enable faster and more reliable authentication, enhancing the overall security of identification processes.

As part of the overhaul, authorities are moving toward a single, standardized identity card format. This step eliminates the earlier dual structure of chip-based and non-chip cards, ensuring that all citizens carry a uniform card with integrated security features.

The revised regulations also introduce tougher anti-fraud protocols. Under the new rules, if an identity card is suspended, all associated verification and authentication services will be immediately disabled. This measure is intended to prevent the suspended document from being used for digital transactions or institutional verification.

The government says the reforms mark a major step toward building a unified, technologically advanced identity ecosystem across the country.