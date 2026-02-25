12-year-old boy raped in Rawalpindi mosque; case registered  

RAWAPINDI – A 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a mosque located in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan police station in Rawalpindi.

Police have registered a case against the suspects on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant stated that his son is a student at a local madrassa (seminary) in the village. On the day of the incident, the child had gone to the village mosque to offer prayers.

After performing his duty of calling the Azaan, the boy was allegedly overpowered by a man identified as Ibrahim Yaseen, who was reportedly lying in wait.

The FIR alleged that the suspect assaulted the minor and recorded a video of the incident. It further stated that the accused, along with three unidentified accomplices, later used the video to blackmail the child, threatening to make it public if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

The complainant said the child appeared distressed but initially did not reveal what had happened. The matter came to light after the alleged video was circulated, following which the boy informed his family about the incident.

The father has requested authorities to arrest those involved, stating that the alleged assault and circulation of the video had caused severe emotional distress and damaged the family’s dignity.

Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects.