Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 22 January 2026

By News Desk
9:05 am | Jan 22, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan made history as prices jumped by Rs12,700 in a single day, pushing the per-tola rate to Rs506,362.

The sharp rally was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which climbed by Rs10,888 to reach Rs434,123.

Gold Rates Today

Metal Unit Price Change
Gold Per Tola Rs506,362 ▲ Rs12,700
Gold 10 Grams Rs434,123 ▲ Rs10,888
Silver Per Tola Rs9,933 ▲ Rs64

This spike comes on the heels of Tuesday’s rise, when gold had already gained Rs4,300 per tola, signaling an accelerating upward trend that has rattled buyers and traders alike.

On the global stage, gold prices surged by $127 to hit $4,840 per ounce, including a $20 premium, fueling the domestic price explosion.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
20-Jan Rs493,662
19-Jan Rs489,362
18-Jan Rs489,362
17-Jan Rs481,862
16-Jan Rs482,462
15-Jan Rs482,462
14-Jan Rs486,162

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices followed suit, edging up by Rs64 to settle at Rs9,933 per tola, adding to the precious metals frenzy gripping the market.

Gold Price hits Record High of Rs5 Lac Per Tola in Pakistan

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

