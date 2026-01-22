Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 22 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan made history as prices jumped by Rs12,700 in a single day, pushing the per-tola rate to Rs506,362.
The sharp rally was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which climbed by Rs10,888 to reach Rs434,123.
Gold Rates Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs506,362
|▲ Rs12,700
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs434,123
|▲ Rs10,888
|Silver
|Per Tola
|Rs9,933
|▲ Rs64
This spike comes on the heels of Tuesday’s rise, when gold had already gained Rs4,300 per tola, signaling an accelerating upward trend that has rattled buyers and traders alike.
On the global stage, gold prices surged by $127 to hit $4,840 per ounce, including a $20 premium, fueling the domestic price explosion.
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|20-Jan
|Rs493,662
|19-Jan
|Rs489,362
|18-Jan
|Rs489,362
|17-Jan
|Rs481,862
|16-Jan
|Rs482,462
|15-Jan
|Rs482,462
|14-Jan
|Rs486,162
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver prices followed suit, edging up by Rs64 to settle at Rs9,933 per tola, adding to the precious metals frenzy gripping the market.