Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 22 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan made history as prices jumped by Rs12,700 in a single day, pushing the per-tola rate to Rs506,362.

The sharp rally was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which climbed by Rs10,888 to reach Rs434,123.

Gold Rates Today

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola Rs506,362 ▲ Rs12,700 Gold 10 Grams Rs434,123 ▲ Rs10,888 Silver Per Tola Rs9,933 ▲ Rs64

This spike comes on the heels of Tuesday’s rise, when gold had already gained Rs4,300 per tola, signaling an accelerating upward trend that has rattled buyers and traders alike.

On the global stage, gold prices surged by $127 to hit $4,840 per ounce, including a $20 premium, fueling the domestic price explosion.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 20-Jan Rs493,662 19-Jan Rs489,362 18-Jan Rs489,362 17-Jan Rs481,862 16-Jan Rs482,462 15-Jan Rs482,462 14-Jan Rs486,162

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices followed suit, edging up by Rs64 to settle at Rs9,933 per tola, adding to the precious metals frenzy gripping the market.