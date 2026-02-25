Indian citizen moves LHC against wife Sarabjit Kaur’s marriage in Pakistan

LAHORE – An Indian citizen, Karnail Singh, has challenged the marriage of his wife, Sarabjit Kaur—also known as Noor Fatima—in the Lahore High Court (LHC), alleging that she was forcibly converted and married in Pakistan.

Sarabjit Kaur arrived in Pakistan on November 3, 2025, on a 10-day pilgrimage visa. Singh appointed former MPA Mahinder Pal Singh as his representative in Pakistan to file the application on his behalf.

The petitioner contended that his wife was allegedly blackmailed using objectionable photographs and was forcibly converted to Islam before being married.

He argued that under the Hindu Marriage Act, conversion does not automatically dissolve a prior marriage.

The petition further stated that Sarabjit Kaur declared herself “divorced” in the marriage certificate, which Singh claims is false, as no court decree of divorce exists.

Singh has requested the court to annul the marriage and order that Sarabjit Kaur be deported upon the expiry of her visa. He has also sought legal action against her Pakistani husband for allegedly coercing and blackmailing her into marriage.

The Registrar’s Office of the Lahore High Court has raised objections to the petition. According to the office, the special power of attorney submitted with the application has not been attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally, it noted that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum for cancellation of the marriage.

Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court is scheduled to hear the matter regarding the objections.