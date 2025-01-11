Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 11 January 2025

Today Gold price in Pakistan is Rs279,400 per tola and Rs239,540 for 10 grams on January 11 2025 Saturday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs279,400 10 Grams Rs239,540

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad