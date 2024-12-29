Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 29 December 2024 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI — Gold rates in Pakistan remained stable at Rs273,200 on December 29, 2024 Sunday, and the price of 10 grams is Rs234,225.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550. These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Latest Gold Rates Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|Rs273,200
|10 Grams
|Rs234,225
Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Islamabad
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Lahore
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Multan
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Peshawar
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
