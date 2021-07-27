Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 July 2021
08:49 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 July 2021
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,700 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,050 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,210 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,560.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Karachi PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Islamabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Peshawar PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Quetta PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Sialkot PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Attock PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Gujranwala PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Jehlum PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Multan PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Bahawalpur PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Gujrat PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Nawabshah PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Chakwal PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Hyderabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Nowshehra PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Sargodha PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Faisalabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517
Mirpur PKR 109,700 PKR 1,517

