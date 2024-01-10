Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.

Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)