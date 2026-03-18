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Latest Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 March 2026

By News Desk
5:14 am | Mar 18, 2026

The currency market in Pakistan shows slight stability despite global tensions, with major foreign currencies maintaining strong positions against the rupee. Among the top-traded currencies, US Dollar was recorded at Rs279.25 for buying and Rs280.30 for selling.

Euro also remained firm, trading at Rs319.80 for buying and Rs323.05 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling continued to lead among major currencies, standing at Rs370.31 and Rs374.25 for buying and selling respectively.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.65 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs73.70 and Rs74.65.

Other currencies showed mixed trends. The Kuwaiti Dinar remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading between Rs885.36 and Rs895.25. Similarly, the Bahrain Dinar and Omani Riyal maintained strong levels in the market.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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