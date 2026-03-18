Latest Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 March 2026

The currency market in Pakistan shows slight stability despite global tensions, with major foreign currencies maintaining strong positions against the rupee. Among the top-traded currencies, US Dollar was recorded at Rs279.25 for buying and Rs280.30 for selling.

Euro also remained firm, trading at Rs319.80 for buying and Rs323.05 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling continued to lead among major currencies, standing at Rs370.31 and Rs374.25 for buying and selling respectively.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.65 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs73.70 and Rs74.65.

Other currencies showed mixed trends. The Kuwaiti Dinar remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading between Rs885.36 and Rs895.25. Similarly, the Bahrain Dinar and Omani Riyal maintained strong levels in the market.