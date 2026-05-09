Trump expected to make brief stopover in Pakistan before China visit: report

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China next week and there are reports of his brief stay in Pakistan during the high-profile tour.

Reports in local media quoting diplomatic sources said President Trump is expected to travel to China on May 14 and 15, and the trip is already being seen as a major turning point, with expectations of significant breakthroughs and major bilateral agreements between Washington and Beijing.

Trump may visit Pakistan for few hours en route, sources claimed, saying if the stop takes place, he is likely to remain at Nur Khan Air Base, where high-level meetings could be conducted in a tightly controlled diplomatic setting.

The potential visit is being described as highly sensitive and strategically important, especially in relation to ongoing Iran conflict. Pakistan is playing key mediating role between two rival sides, further elevating the significance of any possible U.S. presidential engagement in Islamabad.

Last month, Islamabad hosted US–Iran talks in which United States was represented by JD Vance. That visit was the first time since 2011 that US Vice President had visited Pakistan.

If President Trump’s stopover is confirmed, it would mark the first visit by a sitting US president to Pakistan in two decades, when George W. Bush traveled to the country during the Afghanistan war era, making this potentially a historic 20-year gap-breaking moment.

The visit could lead to major diplomatic breakthroughs regarding the Iran conflict. If successful, it would be a significant achievement for Pakistan’s role as a mediator and could dramatically enhance its global diplomatic standing.

US officials or the government of Pakistan are yet to comment on these reports as tensions continue unabated between Washington and Tehran.