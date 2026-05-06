WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has announced a temporary pause of Project Freedom for safe evacuation of stranded ships at the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the great progress has been made to reach a final agreement with Iran.

Trump explained that the pause is intended to allow both countries to assess the prospects of signing a potential final agreement. He clarified that the naval blockade on Iran will remain fully in effect, and said the temporary halt came at the request of Pakistan and other countries.

In his statement, President Trump added that the US achieved significant military success during operations against Iran, and notable progress has now been made toward a final agreement between the two nations.

Earlier, US achieving key objectives in military operation against Iran, in what American Secretary of State Marco Rubio describes as turning point in the recent escalation, but the announcement comes against a backdrop of unresolved nuclear tensions and rising regional uncertainty.

Rubio said the operation met its objectives and stressed that US is now focused on preventing further escalation. He added that a separate initiative, Project Freedom, is currently underway to ensure safe maritime navigation through Hormuz.

Despite end of the main operation, key strategic concerns remain unresolved as TeIran has not relinquished more than 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, a bone of contention between arch-rivals.

Rubio addressed questions regarding legal basis of the operation amid criticism from lawmakers. Some members of Congress have argued that President Trump may have exceeded limits set under the War Powers Resolution, which restricts the duration of military engagements without congressional approval.

Rubio also highlighted humanitarian situation, saying around 23,000 individuals from 87 countries remain stranded on vessels in the Gulf region. He further reported that at least 10 civilian sailors have died amid the disruption, underscoring the broader impact of the conflict on maritime activity.