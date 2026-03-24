Us Vice President Jd Vance Likely To Visit Pakistan For Talks On Middle East Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance likely to visit Pakistan for talks on Middle East tensionsUS Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Pakistan this week for potential negotiations related to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The visit is likely as part of diplomatic efforts concerning US-Iran talks. However, when asked by a journalist in Washington whether the vice president was heading to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, President Donald Trump avoided the question and gave no response.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson stated that certain diplomatic matters are handled discreetly and urged the media to avoid speculation regarding US-Iran negotiations. He emphasized that official announcements should be awaited for any confirmed developments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s willingness to host and facilitate comprehensive talks aimed at ending the Middle East conflict. In a post on X, he stated that Pakistan is ready to play this role with the consent of both the United States and Iran.

Earlier, the White House had confirmed a telephone conversation between Field Marshal Asim Munir and President Donald Trump, though no details of the discussion were disclosed.