Azan Awais shines on debut as Pakistan fight back in Dhaka Test

DHAKA – Young opener Azan Awais stepped onto Test stage and delivered composed debut under pressure. Against dominant Bangladesh side that had set a strong first-innings total, Pakistan found early stability through his calm batting, gradually shifting the momentum back in their favour.

Shaheens still trailing by 234 runs, the visitors ended the day in a far stronger position at 179 for 1 in 46 overs, thanks to a crucial unbeaten 85 from Azan Awais and 37 not out from Abdullah Fazal.

Pakistan’s innings began with confidence as Imam-ul-Haq and debutant Azan Awais took on the Bangladeshi attack with positive intent, finding early boundaries and steady rhythm after Bangladesh’s commanding first-innings total. By tea in the second session, Pakistan had reached 50 without loss in 10 overs, with Imam on 28 and Azan on 18, though they still trailed by a massive 363 runs at that stage.

In the final session, the opening pair stepped up the tempo, with Azan Awais bringing up a memorable maiden Test fifty and sharing a century-plus opening stand with Imam-ul-Haq.

However, Bangladesh finally broke through when Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Imam for 45 off 72 deliveries. Imam had struck six boundaries before falling, leaving Pakistan at 106 for 1 after a solid opening partnership.

Debutant Abdullah Fazal then joined Azan Awais and played a composed supporting role, rotating the strike smartly while also finding regular boundaries. The pair ensured Pakistan crossed the 150-run mark and prevented further damage, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz remaining the only successful bowler for Bangladesh in that phase.

Earlier in the match, Mohammad Abbas produced a brilliant spell of fast bowling, claiming a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in 118 overs.

Bangladesh resumed strongly on day two but lost Litton Das for 33 early in the session. Mushfiqur Rahim then anchored the innings with a patient 71, his 29th Test fifty, guiding Bangladesh past 200 and later beyond 300 alongside skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

However, Pakistan struck back strongly. Abbas removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 10 and Taijul Islam for 17, reducing Bangladesh to 378 for 7. Shaheen Afridi then broke the resistance by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim after lunch.

Abbas completed his five-wicket haul by removing Ebadot Hossain for a duck, while Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana added valuable lower-order runs to push Bangladesh past 400.

Shaheen Afridi eventually wrapped up the innings by removing Taskin for 28 off 19 balls, ending a late resistance effort. Abbas finished with 5 for 92 in 34 overs, Shaheen took three wickets, while Hasan Ali and Noman Ali picked up one wicket each.

On the opening day, Bangladesh had dominated through skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque, who rebuilt the innings after early breakthroughs by Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali.

Shanto scored a fluent half-century while Mominul struck a composed 91, putting together a strong partnership that frustrated Pakistan’s bowling attack. Mominul was eventually dismissed by Noman Ali, but Bangladesh still finished day one in a commanding position before Pakistan’s strong response on day two shifted momentum.