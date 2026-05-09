CIA assessment finds Iran could withstand US Naval Blockade for Months

TEHRAN – US and Iran continue to remain at odds as tensions escalate in Gulf after US-imposed naval blockade on Iranian maritime routes. Fresh instability comes in and around Strait of Hormuz, where ongoing hostilities and maritime confrontations have further intensified the already volatile situation.

Amid the standoff, recent intelligence assessments suggest Iran may be able to withstand the economic pressure of the blockade for several months, even as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis appear to be losing momentum.

CIA assessment raised serious concerns in international diplomatic and security circles, saying that Tehran may be capable of enduring the current US naval blockade for approximately four more months before economic strain reaches a level that could force it to consider major concessions, according to international media citing a US official familiar with the analysis.

The assessment suggests that Washington’s ongoing pressure strategy, including the blockade and associated sanctions, has so far delivered only limited economic impact on Tehran, falling short of the level of disruption intended to rapidly shift Iran’s position.

The report comes at sensitive moment, as already fragile diplomatic efforts between US and Iran appear to be losing momentum, with prospects for renewed negotiations growing increasingly uncertain.

US officials continue to argue that naval blockade and sanctions regime are designed to compel Tehran to accept terms related to its nuclear program and regional activities. However, Iranian officials have consistently rejected this approach, maintaining that they will not engage in negotiations under coercive pressure, further deepening the standoff between the two sides.