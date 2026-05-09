Maulana Tariq Jamil’s video refusing handshake with child goes viral

KARACHI – A video featuring a famous Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has sparked new controversy on social media, drawing widespread attention and mixed reactions online.

In the viral clip, the scholar is seen attending an event where he was warmly received by people present. During the gathering, a young child stepped forward and attempted to shake hands with him. However, the gesture was not acknowledged, and the handshake did not take place. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farid Ahmed (Farid Qureshi) (@faridqureshi_uk)

The clip triggered strong reactions on social media, with users expressing disappointment and debate over the incident. Some criticized the moment, arguing that public figures should handle such interactions more carefully. One user commented, “And these people give us dars,” while another wrote, “This child will be traumatized for life.” Another added, “This is why you should never idolize a human.”

The video continues to circulate widely, sparking discussion and divided opinions among social media users.

Social Media Reactions

Maulana Tariq Jamil is well-known Pakistani Islamic scholar and preacher, widely recognized for his emotional and simple style of sermons focused on faith, morality, and unity.

He remained one of most influential speakers. He is popular globally for promoting peace and self-reform, though he occasionally attracts social media debate due to viral clips.