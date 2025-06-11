Maulana Tariq Jamil breaks silence on reports of speech ban

FAISALABAD – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has issued a clarification regarding rumoured ban on his speech.

He issued the statement on his Instagram account, stating that none of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s speeches have been stopped by any political party, nor is there any involvement of the establishment.

It was said that this is a matter of internal incompetence among the ‘Tableeghi’ people.

He stated that all vloggers and YouTubers are requested to refrain from spreading unverified information.

The reaction comes day after reports suggested that Tableeghi Jamaat has imposed a ban on his speeches.

According to various media reports, the prominent Islamic scholar has reportedly been disassociated from the Tablighi Jamaat and may no longer be allowed to speak at future Tableeghi congregations (ijtimas).

These reports suggest that the decision stems from concerns over his perceived political involvement and public support for a particular political party — a position said to conflict with the Tableeghi Jamaat’s foundational policy of avoiding political affiliations.

The Tableeghi Jamaat maintains a strict code of neutrality, requiring its members to refrain from participating in political matters or expressing alignment with any political group.