National Savings Division held balloting for Rs 25,000 premium prize bond, with all eyes on grand prize of Rs 3 crore. The bond remains favored investment avenue due to attractive prize offerings despite having no guaranteed returns.

Rs25000 Prize Bond Winners 2025

Prize Prize Amount Winning Numbers 1st Prize Rs 3 Crore 235174 , 272160 2nd Prize Rs 1 Crore 278896 418337 464014 722511 957742

Full Winners List Rs25000 Prize Bond