Rs40000 Prize Bond Draw Results for June 2025

National Savings Centre conducted balloting for Rs 40,000 Premium Prize Bond for June 2025. The draw attracted wide participation from investors across the country, with eager anticipation surrounding Rs8Crore million grand prize.

40000 Prize Bond Winners June 2025

Winners Lucky Numbers First Prize 542389 Second Prize 503021, 747213, 812847

A total of 660 prizes of Rs 500,000 each will also be awarded under the third prize category, with the full list expected to be released later today.

Rs 40,000 Premium Prize Bond is part of the “registered” category of bonds introduced to offer a more secure and trackable investment option.