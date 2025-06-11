British-Pakistani Sadiq Khan becomes first London mayor to receive Knighthood award

LONDON – British-Pakistani Sadiq Khan has become the first Mayor of London to receiving the Knighthood award.

He has been knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace during a formal ceremony. The photos shared by Khan on Facebook showed him going down on one keen to get dubbed with a sword by the King, the traditional process for conferring a knighthood.

Sir Sadiq was re-elected for a third term in May 2024.

He has expressed his happiness in a social media post after receiving the prestigious honour.

“The London promise: if you work hard, and get a helping hand, you can achieve anything,” he said.

“Immensely proud to receive a knighthood from His Majesty The King today. Growing up on a council estate in Tooting, I never could have imagined that I’d one day receive this great honour while serving as the Mayor of London.”

He said it is a truly humbling moment for myself and my family, and one that I hope inspires others to believe in the incredible opportunities that our great capital offers.

“I’ll forever be honoured to serve the city that I love – and will continue to do all I can to build a fairer, safer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone,” he concluded.