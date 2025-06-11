Us Invites Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir To Historic Army Day Celebrations

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir is scheduled to visit Washington DC to participate in the upcoming US Army Day celebrations on June 14, local media reported Wednesday.

As per media reports, Pakistan’s top general will attend 250th anniversary of the United States Army. He is expected to arrive in the US capital on June 12 to join other military leaders in commemorating this milestone.

So far, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has not released any official statement regarding the general’s visit.

This participation highlights ongoing military-to-military engagements and strengthens defense ties between Pakistan and the United States.

US Army will hold week-long celebrations in Washington, DC to mark 250th birthday. Events include a new Revolutionary War exhibit, a military performance called Twilight Tattoo, an Army birthday run, and a celebration with the Washington Nationals baseball team.

The finale on June 14 features a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery, a festival on the National Mall with demonstrations and special guests, and an Army parade with soldiers, equipment, and flyovers, ending with fireworks and enlistment ceremonies.