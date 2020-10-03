Saudi Arabia announces to reopen Roza-e-Rasool for zaireen to offer Salam

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has announced that Roza-e-Rasool will be opened for visitors from first of Rabiul Awal.

A tweet by administration of Harmain said, The first stage of entering the Noble Rawdah and offering Salam to the Prophet of Allah ﷺ will start in two weeks 01/03/1442 via the Etamarna application at 75% of the maximum capacity with maintaining the precautionary measures”.

On the other hand, first batch of pilgrim will perform Umrah tomorrow after a gap of seven weeks.

The Saudi government had closed Masjid e Nabi for prayers in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Later, it allowed a limited number of citizens to come to the mosque in May while there were restrictions on visiting the Roza e Rasool and now these are being lifted after two weeks.