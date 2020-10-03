Saudi Arabia announces to reopen Roza-e-Rasool for zaireen to offer Salam
Share
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has announced that Roza-e-Rasool will be opened for visitors from first of Rabiul Awal.
A tweet by administration of Harmain said, The first stage of entering the Noble Rawdah and offering Salam to the Prophet of Allah ﷺ will start in two weeks 01/03/1442 via the Etamarna application at 75% of the maximum capacity with maintaining the precautionary measures”.
On the other hand, first batch of pilgrim will perform Umrah tomorrow after a gap of seven weeks.
The Saudi government had closed Masjid e Nabi for prayers in March due to coronavirus pandemic.
Later, it allowed a limited number of citizens to come to the mosque in May while there were restrictions on visiting the Roza e Rasool and now these are being lifted after two weeks.
- 2020 brings another surprise for Pakistanis: A Stain Hijack03:22 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan lays down conditions for ceasefire with ...02:34 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
- Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-1901:17 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020