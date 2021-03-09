Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview earns huge ratings, beats Emmy Awards

09:15 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview earns huge ratings, beats Emmy Awards
Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, emerged as a major rating magnate as it earned 17.1 million views.

Americans tuned in Sunday night’s Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special more than September’s Emmy Awards and last week’s Golden Globes combined, Deadline reports.

CBS reportedly paid $8 million for the rights to the special interview in which Meghan made startling revelations about inside matters of the Royal family besides revealing that she had been close to suicide during her pregnancy.  

The network, however, sold 30-second commercials at a rate of $325,000.

