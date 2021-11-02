Saudi Arabia bars children under age of 12 from entering Grand Mosque in Makkah
JEDDAH – The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has imposed a ban on the entry of children under the age of 12 in the Grand Mosque of Makkah
As per latest guidelines, the ministry has taken the decision as children of this age group do not meet the criteria to be granted permission for Umrah and prayer in the Grand Mosque.
The ministry said the children under the age 12 will not be allowed to use Tawakkalna, the official COVID-19 application in the Kingdom to prevent the spread of the virus.
The guidelines further said that no one can enter the Masjid al-Haram without getting prior permission from the Saudi government.
Last month, Mecca’s Grand Mosque dropped social distancing as worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the start of Covid pandemic.
Reports of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited that floor markings for social distancing were removed as the Grand Mosque is operated at full capacity.
A statement issued by Kingdom’s official agency said “This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity”.
Meanwhile, Saudi officials said worshippers must be fully vaccinated against the novel virus while all visitors need to wear face masks within the mosque.
Saudi Arabia also lifted restrictions at gatherings, transportation, closed venues, restaurants, and cinemas.
