Babar-Rizwan become first pair with most century stands in T20Is

ABU DHABI – Pakistan’s opening players – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – have become the first pair to complete the most hundred-run partnership in a T20 World Cup.

They have achieved the milestone in 19 matches. The next closest are Martin Guptil and Kane Williamson who have four century stands in 27 matches and India’s Shikar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma who have four in 52 matches.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has smashed his third fifty in four matches of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 27-year-old player, which is dubbed as “run-machine”, hit the fifty while playing against Namibia as Pakistan eye to confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Azam made 70 runs and he was caught out when he attempted to smash a sixer.