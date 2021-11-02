Watch: UN chief feels uncomfortable as maskless Indian PM gives him bear hug
Share
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres looked visibly uncomfortable when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to get cozy with him at a summit in Glasgow, ignoring social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic.
A video of the awkward moment shows Modi leap forward to give a bear hug to Guterres, who can be seen placing an arm on the Indian premier to keep him at a distance.
However, the UN chief's attempt went in vain as he could not stop Modi from doing so at Cop26, the UN climate change conference.
The level of awkwardness modi is creating just for some pictures is sickening, Antonio Guterres and Boris Johnson seems helpless in middle of this "diwali milan". pic.twitter.com/vcUdldsb59— Shiv ಠ﹏ಠ 🌸☭︎︎🔗 (@lll_shiv_lll) November 2, 2021
The Indian prime minister has also been spotted wrapping his arms around British PM Boris Johnson, and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
- Is Karachi really going to submerge in sea?10:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Watch: UN chief feels uncomfortable as maskless Indian PM gives him ...09:46 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Babar-Rizwan become first pair with most century stands in T20Is08:28 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- T20 World Cup – Afghanistan announce replacement for Asghar Afghan07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Saudi Arabia bars children under age of 12 from entering Grand Mosque ...06:59 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Deepika Padukone and Sheheryar Munawar spotted together in Dubai04:54 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold ...03:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 10-month-old daughter receives ...04:21 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021