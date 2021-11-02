Watch: UN chief feels uncomfortable as maskless Indian PM gives him bear hug

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres looked visibly uncomfortable when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to get cozy with him at a summit in Glasgow, ignoring social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic.

A video of the awkward moment shows Modi leap forward to give a bear hug to Guterres, who can be seen placing an arm on the Indian premier to keep him at a distance.

However, the UN chief's attempt went in vain as he could not stop Modi from doing so at Cop26, the UN climate change conference.

The level of awkwardness modi is creating just for some pictures is sickening, Antonio Guterres and Boris Johnson seems helpless in middle of this "diwali milan". pic.twitter.com/vcUdldsb59 — Shiv ಠ﹏ಠ 🌸☭︎︎🔗 (@lll_shiv_lll) November 2, 2021

The Indian prime minister has also been spotted wrapping his arms around British PM Boris Johnson, and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.