Saboor Aly sets temperature soaring with new bold pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has carved a niche for herself, getting praised for her hit projects over the years.
Loved by millions of fans across boundaries, the Parizaad star’s career saw wonderful growth. Be it modeling or acting, the 28-year-old has wooed the audience with all of her looks.
Turning heads with her latest bold avatar, the 27-year-old was spotted in a bright red dress, getting her hair done before an event.
The pictures were not shared by Saboor’s official account and were posted by social media users which were bold enough for making heads turn.
Saboor is an avid social media user who shares her viral moments with fans on regular basis.
The Sister of actor Sajal Aly started acting at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani.
She rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain and appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268.5
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66
|66.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.74
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.76
|611.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.04
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.07
|750.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.29
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.67
|146.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.08
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
