Saboor Aly sets temperature soaring with new bold pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has carved a niche for herself, getting praised for her hit projects over the years.

Loved by millions of fans across boundaries, the Parizaad star’s career saw wonderful growth. Be it modeling or acting, the 28-year-old has wooed the audience with all of her looks.

Turning heads with her latest bold avatar, the 27-year-old was spotted in a bright red dress, getting her hair done before an event.

The pictures were not shared by Saboor’s official account and were posted by social media users which were bold enough for making heads turn.

Saboor is an avid social media user who shares her viral moments with fans on regular basis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

The Sister of actor Sajal Aly started acting at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani.

She rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain and appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor.