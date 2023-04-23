Lollywood laments ailing elephant Noor Jehan's death

The distressing news of the demise of the 17-year-old elephant, Noor Jehan, passing away in Karachi shocked the entire nation. The mammoth in Karachi Zoo had previously been making headlines after a team of Vienna-based vets came to treat her but the animal's health deteriorated after it fell in her enclosure and succumbed to death despite several measures taken. Local and Pakistani celebrities alike were shaken to the core and took to social media to express their sorrow.
VJ and host Anoushey Ashraf, who had visited Noor Jehan during her last days, took to her Instagram Stories and wrote a heartfelt note after the animal's death.
"The only consolation here is that she went knowing she was cared for and loved through and through. Now she is back to God, one with the earth and truly free of pain. Her life is not lost in vain and she will have her say one day. Fear that day. Rest in peace, princess. I’m at some peace knowing this fleeting world and its unfair ways can't hurt you any more. I’m worried about your sister Madhu Bala now," she penned.
"Here’s another reminder for the government that zoos are a place where animals are kept in captivity for our entertainment. This narrative cannot work in 2023. I’m sure they tried their best with Nuri, but the concept is faulty, to begin with. No one trusts the animals are getting the best possible care anyway. And charging money to see animals behind cages is a narrative the world has grown out of," Ashraf added.
Posting a video of herself in another Story, Ashraf asked, "Call her death bad luck. Call it God’s will. But understand that keeping exotic animals in confined spaces in a country that doesn't have one wildlife expert is negligent. It's irresponsible. Who do we shout to?"
Actor Komal Aziz Khan also urged the authorities to "stop animal cruelty" and "ban Karachi Zoo."
Yashma Gill was utterly heartbroken about the news.
Simi Raheal held humans accountable for the animal's death, stating, "Neglect, apathy, and disregard for life till it's too late. She died young because of humans!"
Actor Ahmed Ali Butt chimed in suggesting, "We don’t deserve a zoo, just like everything else in this country, animals and their care are the least of our worries. This is just another feather in our incompetent cap. I sure hope we don't get more animals until we learn how to treat animals well."
Actress Ushna Shah also urged "animal welfare organizations" to protest, saying that she herself will be present.
Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto, who had been vocal about the Noor Jehan struggle through and through, commented, "What can one say? This magnificent, sensitive creature didn't have to suffer. I’m sorry for all those who worked round the clock in the heat in Ramazan to ease her suffering, they must be grieving deeply."
