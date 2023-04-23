Search

LifestyleViral

Lollywood laments ailing elephant Noor Jehan's death

Noor Fatima 07:48 PM | 23 Apr, 2023
Lollywood laments ailing elephant Noor Jehan's death
Source: Twitter

The distressing news of the demise of the 17-year-old elephant, Noor Jehan, passing away in Karachi shocked the entire nation. The mammoth in Karachi Zoo had previously been making headlines after a team of Vienna-based vets came to treat her but the animal's health deteriorated after it fell in her enclosure and succumbed to death despite several measures taken. Local and Pakistani celebrities alike were shaken to the core and took to social media to express their sorrow.

VJ and host Anoushey Ashraf, who had visited Noor Jehan during her last days, took to her Instagram Stories and wrote a heartfelt note after the animal's death.

"The only consolation here is that she went knowing she was cared for and loved through and through. Now she is back to God, one with the earth and truly free of pain. Her life is not lost in vain and she will have her say one day. Fear that day. Rest in peace, princess. I’m at some peace knowing this fleeting world and its unfair ways can't hurt you any more. I’m worried about your sister Madhu Bala now," she penned.

"Here’s another reminder for the government that zoos are a place where animals are kept in captivity for our entertainment. This narrative cannot work in 2023. I’m sure they tried their best with Nuri, but the concept is faulty, to begin with. No one trusts the animals are getting the best possible care anyway. And charging money to see animals behind cages is a narrative the world has grown out of," Ashraf added.

Posting a video of herself in another Story, Ashraf asked, "Call her death bad luck. Call it God’s will. But understand that keeping exotic animals in confined spaces in a country that doesn't have one wildlife expert is negligent. It's irresponsible. Who do we shout to?"

Actor Komal Aziz Khan also urged the authorities to "stop animal cruelty" and "ban Karachi Zoo."

Yashma Gill was utterly heartbroken about the news.

Simi Raheal held humans accountable for the animal's death, stating, "Neglect, apathy, and disregard for life till it's too late. She died young because of humans!"

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt chimed in suggesting, "We don’t deserve a zoo, just like everything else in this country, animals and their care are the least of our worries. This is just another feather in our incompetent cap. I sure hope we don't get more animals until we learn how to treat animals well."

Actress Ushna Shah also urged "animal welfare organizations" to protest, saying that she herself will be present. 

Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto, who had been vocal about the Noor Jehan struggle through and through, commented, "What can one say? This magnificent, sensitive creature didn't have to suffer. I’m sorry for all those who worked round the clock in the heat in Ramazan to ease her suffering, they must be grieving deeply."

Ailing elephant Noor Jehan is back on its feet after Yashma Gill's advocacy

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Watch how Lollywood stars dressed up for Eid ul Fitr

07:06 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui celebrate Eid with loved ones

10:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Lollywood stars shine bright like a diamond on Eidul Fitr

03:35 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Ailing elephant Noor Jehan is back on its feet after Yashma Gill's advocacy

01:23 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Lollywood stars celebrate Chand Raat in elegance and excitement

12:52 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Ali Noor sends a defamation notice to singer Maha Ali Kazmi

04:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lollywood laments ailing elephant Noor Jehan's death

07:48 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023

08:38 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: