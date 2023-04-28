Salman Khan and Sania Mirza's son spotted taking pictures

India's two biggest stars, actor Salman Khan and ace tennis player Sania Mirza, are making headlines for their sweet interaction in Dubai.

During the celebrities' unexpectedly pleasant exchange, Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik and her sister, Anam, also posed with the Sultan of Bollywood for a picture.

While the tennis player is vacationing with her son and sister in Dubai, the Wanted star is back in the area after the promoting his latest offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The little boy of Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik was all smiles for the scintillating clicks with the Bodyguard actor hugging him, suggesting that the trio had an awesome time.

Khan, who is credited being one of the most successful megastars of Bollywood has many blockbuster films under his belt. The actor was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boasting an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hedge, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and others. Khan is gearing up for his upcoming project Tiger 3 from Yash Chopra's spy universe alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit the floors next year.

Mirza, on the other hand, recently celebrated a glamorous and star-studded farewell party to her illustrious tennis career. The athelete was previously roped in rumors of her marriage with Shoaib falling out but the couple refuted any such rumors on a number of occasions, and announced their show, The Mirza Malik Show, which entertains many Pakistani entertainment fraternity's megastars.