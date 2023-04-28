Sooraj Pancholi gets acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Following a long and arduous 10-year legal battle, Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case by a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday.

In his official statement, Pancholi expressed relief and gratitude for the verdict, stating that he had not only won the case but had also regained his dignity and confidence. He also acknowledged the mental and emotional toll that the case had taken on him and expressed hope that no one else would have to endure such false allegations.

Pancholi further took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the sky with the message, "The TRUTH Always Wins! #GodisGreat."

However, Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan, expressed disappointment that only the abetment charges had been eliminated and not the question of how her daughter died, which she maintains is a murder case. Khan stated that she would be approaching the High Court to seek justice for her daughter.

The case has been controversial and drawn out, with the Juhu police arresting Pancholi in June 2013 on the charge of abetting Jiah Khan's suicide. However, Pancholi has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the case, claiming that the investigation and chargesheet were false and that the prosecution witnesses were testifying against him at the behest of Rabia Khan, police, and CBI.

