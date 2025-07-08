Islamabad court orders blocking of 27 YouTube channels over anti-state content

ISLAMABAD – A local court in Islamabad has ordered the blocking of 27 YouTube channels.

According to the report, the order was issued by the Islamabad court on the request of the Cybercrime Agency.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah heard the FIA’s petition seeking the blocking of the YouTube channels and issued a two-page written order.

Among the 27 channels are those of the PTI, journalists Matiuallah Jan, Wajahat Khan, Ahmad Noorani and Asad Ali Toor; former anchors Imran Riaz, Orya Maqbool, Sabir Shakir, and Moeed Pirzada .

The court directed that 27 YouTube channels be blocked and stated in its order that an inquiry was initiated by the Cybercrime Agency on June 2 regarding anti-state content.

The court noted that it is satisfied with the evidence provided by the Cybercrime Agency and that action can be taken in accordance with the law.

The order instructed the Officer-in-Charge at YouTube to block the 27 channels.