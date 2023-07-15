In major privacy win, LHC declares retrieving phone data without consent of accused ‘illegal’

LAHORE – In a major privacy win, Lahore High Court on Saturday imposed limits on the ability of police and other law enforcement agencies to obtain cellphone data of suspects without their consent or court orders.
Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Amjad Rafiq heard the case while hearing an appeal against the sentence of accused on charge of connections with the militant outfit, and ruled that retrieving phone data without the permission of the accused or the magistrate is against Article 13 of the Constitution.
The two-member bench maintained that such practice opposed Article 13, calling it against the privacy right. He maintained that if the accused does not give consent, the investigators should take it from the magistrate.
Following the landmark ruling, the Lahore High Court acquitted the accused giving him the benefit of the doubt.
Earlier, the accused was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Anti-Terrorism Court for his alleged connection with a banned outfit.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
