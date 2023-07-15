Search

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Messi as world’s highest-paid athlete

02:51 PM | 15 Jul, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Messi as world’s highest-paid athlete
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a Guinness World Records title for the highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023 as he topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes. 

It is for the third time that Ronaldo has achieved the title in his career. In the 12 months leading up to May 1, 2023, the star player is estimated to have earned $136 million.

Ronaldo has clinched the title from Messi, who was the highest-paid athlete of 2022 with an estimated $130 million.

Ronaldo’s record-breaking income is comprised of $46 million in on-field earnings and $90 million in off-field earnings.

In January 2023, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after receiving a bumper contract which nearly doubled his salary to an estimated $75 million).

Forbes calculates athletes’ earnings based on data obtained from industry insiders, news reports and salary databases.

Messi came in second with $130 million, split evenly between $65 million in on-field earnings and $65 million in off-field earnings, the Guinness World Records said in its blog. 

In comparison, Mbappé’s on-field earnings of $100 million contribute heavily to his total of $120 million.

