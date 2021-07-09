Wahab Riaz deported from England due to wrong visa
Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has been deported from England after the reached the country on wrong visa.
Reports said that Riaz did not have a work visa as he was going participate in the inaugural season of The Hundred tournament, where he will represent Trent Rockets.
He has applied for the work permit and will soon fly to England again. The Pakistani bowler had replaced Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile for the opening season of the cricket competition, which is set to start from July 21.
The league features eight city-based teams based in Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton and two in London.
