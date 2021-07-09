Judges of Punjab lower courts barred from using social media
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred all the district and session judges, and other officials of the judiciary in Punjab from using social media platforms.
The Registrar's office Thursday issued a notification regarding the code of conduct.
“A judicial officer is supposed to lead a reserved social life, therefore, he should avoid using of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and such other social media applications etc.,” read the notification.
“Inclusion in all kinds of un-official Whatsapp groups and other social media modes, unauthorized sharing of any kind of privileged information through any media mode and usage of mobile phones during court hours (except interval) is strictly prohibited,” it adds.
The judicial officers have also been barred from displaying blue light on official or private vehicle, it said, adding that putting green plates on their private vehicles shall also amount to misconduct and shall be strictly dealt with.
Amid other codes of conduct, the officials of lower courts have also been asked to avoid unnecessary visits to the high court.
