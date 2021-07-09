Bilal, Amna, Asad win double titles in BoP Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship

LAHORE – Bilal Asim, Amna Ali Qayum and Asad Zaman clinched double crowns in their respective categories in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021, which concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

In the boys U-18 final, Bilal Asim claimed his first title after beating Uzair Khan 6-3, 1-0 (rtd). Bilal started the match with high pace and put his opponent under pressure, which helped him win the first set 6-3. Bilal started the second one with same pace but soon after winning the first point, Uzair got injured. Bilal completed the brace of his titles, when he defeated spirited Abdul Hanan Khan in the boys U-16 final 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Amna Ali Qayum continued her good show and title winning spree as once again, the future tennis star grabbed double crowns. Amna first won the girls U-18 title after beating promising Zahra Suleman with a score of 6-2, 6-3 and then she claimed her second crown, when she outclassed Aleena Suleman 6-0, 6-1 in the girls U-14 final.

National U-14 champion and student of renowned tennis coach Rashid Malik (ZTBL), Asad Zaman, also continued to dominate his category and clinched the boys U-14 title by beating Ahtesham Humayun 6-4, 1-0 (rtd). Asad doubled his crowns when he, partnering with Ahtesham Humayun, overcame spirited pair of Abubakar Talha and Shehryar Anees with a score of 4-2, 2-4, 10-6 in the boys U-14 doubles final.

Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, who is a student of FG School Mazhar Line Lahore, won the U-12 title after beating talented Hamza Ali Rizwan of LGS Paragon 4-1, 4-2. The boys/girls U-12 doubles title was claimed by Zohaib Afzal Malik/Hamza Ali Rizwan, who defeated Omer Jawad/Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-2. The boys/girls U-10 title was won by Muhammad Shayan Afridi, who routed Abdur Rehman 4-1, 4-1. Nalain Abbas/Shaeel Durab lifted the boys U-18 doubles title by beating Uzair Khan/Ahmad Nael 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

BoP Group Head Operations Ijaz ur Rehman Qureshi graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners of different age group categories. Other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, players and their families and tennis lovers.