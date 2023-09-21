Haris Rauf recovers from injury ahead of World Cup 2023

LAHORE – A medical panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared pacer Haris Rauf fit for selection in the national squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

The experts reviewed his bowling before announcing his recovery. After getting declared fit, Haris has started practice for the mega event, which is set to begin on October 5.

Earlier this month, the right-arm fast bowler had been ruled out of the Super 4 fixture against India in the Asia Cup 2023.

“He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear,” the Pakistan Cricket Board had said in statement.

“He remains under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” it added.