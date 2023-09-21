Search

Pakistan

KPK advocate general proposes MDCAT 2023 re-take amid cheating scandal

Web Desk
04:45 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
KPK advocate general proposes MDCAT 2023 re-take amid cheating scandal
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general has proposed holding of MDCAT 2023 again after the previous exam was mired by cheating controversy. 

The advocate general gave the proposal in his personal capacity when a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali resumed hearing on petitions related to use of Bluetooth devises during recent test, held on September 10.

During the hearing, the joint investigation team (JIT) submitted an initial report, which revealed that an organised group, involving top officials, was involved in the illegal act of cheating. It added that FIRs had been registered against 219 suspects. 

The advocate general said that technical approach was used for cheating in the test, adding that probe is underway in the case and it would be taken to a logical conclusion. 

Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) executive director also appeared in court. He said the test is conducted in line with the PMDC Act. He said the officials managed to recover several devices before the start of the test. 

At one point, the advocate general said in his opinion the test should be conducted again. Later, the PHC adjourned the hearing till Sept 28.

On Sept 15, the high court barred the authorities from releasing the results for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 till September 21.

Last week, scores of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10. 

Police and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test.

MDCAT Results 2023 – Check Latest Updates here

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

General elections in Pakistan to be held in Jan 2024, says ECP

12:49 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

NADRA Smart NICOP for Saudi Arabia, UAE – Fee Update 2023

01:19 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Nadra new Smart ID card fee 2023 in Pakistan

11:58 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Pakistan registers 22 million new voters amid uncertainty over ...

03:31 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2023 – third in a row!

06:42 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

CSS 2023 written result announced (Complete List of Successful ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:23 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces public holiday on September 29

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: