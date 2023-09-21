PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general has proposed holding of MDCAT 2023 again after the previous exam was mired by cheating controversy.
The advocate general gave the proposal in his personal capacity when a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali resumed hearing on petitions related to use of Bluetooth devises during recent test, held on September 10.
During the hearing, the joint investigation team (JIT) submitted an initial report, which revealed that an organised group, involving top officials, was involved in the illegal act of cheating. It added that FIRs had been registered against 219 suspects.
The advocate general said that technical approach was used for cheating in the test, adding that probe is underway in the case and it would be taken to a logical conclusion.
Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) executive director also appeared in court. He said the test is conducted in line with the PMDC Act. He said the officials managed to recover several devices before the start of the test.
At one point, the advocate general said in his opinion the test should be conducted again. Later, the PHC adjourned the hearing till Sept 28.
On Sept 15, the high court barred the authorities from releasing the results for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 till September 21.
Last week, scores of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10.
Police and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test.
