MDCAT Results 2023 – Check Latest Updates here

Over 180,000 candidates showed up for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on September 10 for merit seats. Medical aspirants flocked to National and international venues through provincial public admitting universities for the test under the supervision of the council.

The examination was held in around 31 cities across Pakistan to facilitate maximum number of candidates.

In a previous announcement, PMDC announced to conduct of a special Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for the students of the flooded areas. Later, the decision was reversed on Saturday and flood-affected students appeared in the exam.

PMDC MDCAT Results 2023

The PMDC has not officially announced any specific date for MDCAT Results 2023. However, media reports claimed that the result will be held on September 13 or September 15.

Candidates are advised to check the UHS portal for the latest updates.

How To Check MDCAT Results 2023 Online

Medical aspirants can check the result on official website of PMDC by simply entering their roll number. Here's the link https://pmdc.pk/result/MDCATResult.

Candidates will also be informed about their results through e-mail, per reports.