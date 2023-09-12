Pakistani rupee continues thrashing US dollar, drags greenback down to Rs299

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in both interbank and open markets as the authorities intensified their crackdown.
The local currency moved up by Rs2.16 in the interbank market on Tuesday, as its merry run against the greenback continued for fifth consecutive session.
During the intraday trading, once embattled rupee was hovering at Rs299.
The appreciation of the US dollar is being commended and is likely to dent soaring inflation.
In previous sessions, the local unit appreciated by around 2pc of its total value. Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistan's interim government launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling, and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297.8
|300.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.2
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|66.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|66.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|66.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Karachi
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Quetta
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Attock
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Multan
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
